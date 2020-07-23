Mayor Tim Keller discusses ‘Operation Legend’ on CNN

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr announced “Operation Legend” would lead to the deployment of 35 federal agents in Albuquerque, Mayor Tim Keller spoke about the move on CNN.

“You almost know that something is up because one, the president is talking about Albuquerque which doesn’t usually happen but two, we’ve been told nothing and usually we get formal MOU’s we get details, there’s task forces that are put in place, we have received no formal documentation on this at all,” said Mayor Keller. During a White House news conference, President Trump highlighted Albuquerque and Chicago as the two cities that will see expanded law enforcement presence under the operation.

“Operation Legend” started in early July in Kansas City, Missouri, and was named after LeGend Taliferro, a four-year-old who as murdered in late June. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says her office will be monitoring for civil rights violations during the federal surge of agents.

