ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The City of Albuquerque is pushing a new initiative to keep kids safe from guns.

Saturday at a rally demanding action for stricter gun laws, Mayor Tim Keller signed an administrative action banning firearms from all of the city’s community centers, multi-generation centers, and senior centers which serve over 200,000 kids in Albuquerque.

He cited 27 gun offenses reported at these centers in a four-year period