Mayor selects replacement for westside city councilor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mayor has announced the replacement for late City Councilor Ken Sanchez.

Thanh-Lan Sena has been appointed to fill the District One seat on Albuquerque’s westside. The daughter of a refugee, Sena was born and raised in Albuquerque and works as an advocate for healthcare issues. She is the first Asian-American to serve on Albuquerque’s city council.

Sanchez held the seat for 14 years before his death on New Year’s Day.

