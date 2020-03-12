Mayor selects replacement for westside city councilor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mayor has announced the replacement for late City Councilor Ken Sanchez.
Thanh-Lan Sena has been appointed to fill the District One seat on Albuquerque’s westside. The daughter of a refugee, Sena was born and raised in Albuquerque and works as an advocate for healthcare issues. She is the first Asian-American to serve on Albuquerque’s city council.
Sanchez held the seat for 14 years before his death on New Year’s Day.
Don’t Miss
- City, Sunport address transportation concerns amid coronavirus fears
- 4 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico
- Sen. Heinrich supports paid sick leave
- ‘The Cleaning Lady’ to film in Albuquerque