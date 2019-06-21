Mayor of Rio Rancho hones in on Albuquerque official as city manager

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- The next Rio Rancho city manager could come from within Albuquerque’s own higher ranking local government. Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull is seeking approval to appoint Albuquerque Planning Department Director David Campbell.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, Rio Rancho City Council is scheduled to make a decision next week. In a written statement provided to the Journal Mayor Hull states, “Rio Rancho needs a strong manager who is familiar with the region and who has the ability to hit the ground running. I am confident Mr. Campbell is that manager.”

Campbell was selected among two other finalists earlier in June by City Council which is expectred to consider the candidate’s appointment by June 26.

If approved, Campbell would take office July 1.