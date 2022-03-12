ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the Keller administration’s top officials is stepping down. Sarita Nair has served as chief administrative officer since Keller took office in 2017.

In a statement, the mayor calls Nair a transformative leader who helped the city through the pandemic and spearheaded social justice reforms. The administration credits her with getting the Gateway Homeless Center off the ground, leading the way on deals with Netflix and NBC Universal, helping establish the Community Safety Department, and other police and public safety initiatives.

Nair plans to leave her position next month, saying she has loved her time with the city, but this is the right time to pursue other opportunities.