SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - More than a thousand absentee ballots are going unaccounted for after arriving too late. The Albuquerque Journal reports in Bernalillo County, there were 1,046 late ballots and 316 in Santa Fe County.

The clerk's office expects that number to increase as more deliveries come in from the postal service. They say state law prohibits county clerks from tabulating any ballots that arrive after 7 p.m. on election night.