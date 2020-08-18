Mayor Keller to hold news conference on violence intervention, diversion programs on Tuesday

Local News

WATCH: News conference at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque city officials are scheduled to hold a news conference to provide updates on the city’s Violence Intervention Program and the Rapid Accountability Diversion Program on Tuesday, August 18, at 11:30 a.m. KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.

VIP Program Manager Gerri Bachicha, Albuquerque Police Department Commander Luke Languit, RAD Program Manager Tonya Covington, and VIP Case Manager Angel Garcia are expected to be in attendance.

News Conferences

Mayor Keller Daily Briefings
Gov. Lujan Grisham COVID-19 Updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss