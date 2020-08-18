Mayor Keller to hold news conference on violence intervention, diversion programs on Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque city officials are scheduled to hold a news conference to provide updates on the city’s Violence Intervention Program and the Rapid Accountability Diversion Program on Tuesday, August 18, at 11:30 a.m. KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.

VIP Program Manager Gerri Bachicha, Albuquerque Police Department Commander Luke Languit, RAD Program Manager Tonya Covington, and VIP Case Manager Angel Garcia are expected to be in attendance.

