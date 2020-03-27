Mayor Keller to give update on local coronavirus response

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and city officials are scheduled to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. on Friday to discuss safety nets for workers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

This comes as unemployment topped 17,000 for New Mexico, more than 20 times the number of claims filed the week before. The state is waiving the job search requirements for those affected by coronavirus.

New Mexicans helped make up a record 3.28 million Americans who filed for unemployment last week.

