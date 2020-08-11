Mayor Keller to give status update on demolitions of vacant properties Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and city leaders will hold a news conference Tuesday to address demolitions of vacant and substandard properties.

The news conference is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. Mayor Keller is expected to give updates on five properties that have been or are in the process of being demolished this year as hazards to public health and safety.

KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.

