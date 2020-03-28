Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Keller gives daily update to coronavirus response in Albuquerque

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Keller gives daily update to coronavirus response in Albuquerque

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and city officials are scheduled to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday to give an update on COVID-19 outbreak and to discuss the local response. KRQE News 13 will be live streaming this conference on this page.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞