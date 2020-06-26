Mayor Keller to announce smaller 4th of July celebration

Live Now
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mayor also addressed what the City would be doing for the Fourth of July this year after the annual Freedom Fourth celebration was canceled. Keller says that the City is looking at smaller ways to provide aerial displays and to expect an announcement Friday or Saturday after the City works out the details.

