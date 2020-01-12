Mayor Keller talks APD growth, the homeless, renewable energy in State of City address

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After two years in office, Mayor Tim Keller gave his State of the City address Saturday afternoon.

The mayor’s top mentions today were renewable energy, fixing the homeless problem, and an update on APD’s agreement with the DOJ. During his hour-long presentation, Keller reminded the public about his goal of adding 100 officers to APD every year.

For 2020, Keller says the city is on track to meet that goal for the second year and that APD will soon have a thousand officers for the first time in years. On top of that, Keller gave us an update on the agreement with the Department of Justice regarding APD reform.

Next month, the City plans on asking a court to loosen the strings on that agreement in hopes of freeing up resources to continue to fight crime in the city. “We are walking into court and asking to end the outside monitoring of nearly one-quarter of all those requirements,” Mayor Keller said.

Other topics mentioned in the speech included renewable energy. Keller announced a new plan aiming to make Albuquerque the largest renewable city in the county by 2030. He also says $25 million have been spent on solar panels on nearly every city-owned building.

Another big talking point was ending the homeless problem. HUD”s new report shows New Mexico has the highest rate of homelessness in the country. Keller says the City will breaking ground on the new $30 million gateway homeless shelter next winter. A location is still yet to be announced.

Mayor Keller also mentioned APD will clear all 5,000 untested rape kits by this spring.