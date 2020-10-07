Mayor Keller signs proclamation celebrating PA week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local physician assistants are being celebrated this week. The New Mexico Academy of Physician Assistants, the University of New Mexico, and the University of St. Francis worked with Mayor Tim Keller to sign a proclamation n recognition of national P.A. week. The annual event gives the community a chance to thank local P.A. healthcare professionals. Local P.A.s say they hope to use this platform to remind people to get vaccinated.
