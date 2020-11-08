Mayor Keller signs 2021 adjusted COVID budget

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sunday, Mayor Tim Keller signed the adjusted budget for fiscal year 2021 that was approved by the city council at the end of October. The city says they were able to avoid layoffs and furloughs or interruptions of major services and programs.
Officials say the budget was made with COVID-19 in mind and prepares the city for more rough times. It will also make investments in youth and families, homelessness, and public safety.
Key investments in the 2021 budget include:
- $5.5 million to fund programs for vulnerable populations.
- More than $10 million in service contracts to address mental health, substance abuse, and homelessness issues.
- An additional $4 million in partnership with APS and nonprofits for youth programs to keep kids off the street.
- Laying the foundation for the newly-established Albuquerque Community Safety Department, which will continue to be built out over the next year.
- The Albuquerque Police Department will receive $2.5 million to hire new officers and $5.2 million for continued work to comply with DOJ reforms.
- Albuquerque Fire Rescue and the Office of Emergency Management will be fully funded with a budget of $63.7 million.
- An allocation of $10 million in CARES Act funding in grant money for local businesses.
- $2.5 million for families excluded by federal stimulus and unemployment programs.
- $5.3 million in promotional funds for tourism and economic development.
- $250,000 to connect residents to social services and resources for critical financial issues caused by COVID-19.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day