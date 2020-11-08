Mayor Keller signs 2021 adjusted COVID budget

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sunday, Mayor Tim Keller signed the adjusted budget for fiscal year 2021 that was approved by the city council at the end of October. The city says they were able to avoid layoffs and furloughs or interruptions of major services and programs.

Officials say the budget was made with COVID-19 in mind and prepares the city for more rough times. It will also make investments in youth and families, homelessness, and public safety.

Key investments in the 2021 budget include: