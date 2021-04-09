Mayor Keller recognizes 4 residents with One Albuquerque Awards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Mayor Tim Keller acknowledged four people on Friday with One Albuquerque Awards for their service to the city. This month’s winners include child advocate DeeDee Stroud, registered nurse Rhonda Miranda, Albuquerque Public Schools maintenance worker Johnny Ray Madrid, and Parks and Recreation volunteer Lori Wilding.

The mayor says the award recipients contribute to making Albuquerque a better place. “Both in terms of volunteering or helping each other and just making this a special place to live and lifting us all up in the process,” said Mayor Keller.

The City has been handing out these awards virtually since the beginning of the pandemic.