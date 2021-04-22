Mayor Keller: Plastic bag ban to remain on hold until after pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During a press conference Thursday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller was asked where the city stands on the future of the ‘plastic bag ban.’ Since March, the ban of single-use plastics and Styrofoam containers has been suspended due to the pandemic.

The mayor said the hold on the ban shall remain in place until the pandemic is over. “..And we don’t really know when or how that will be defined, so we’re going to reevaluate the bag ban and how it will be implemented when the pandemic is over,” Mayor Keller said. He mentioned working with the city council on the issue later in the year.

The single-use plastic ban was initially put into place on January 1, 2020. In mid-March, County Manager Julie Morgas Baca suspended the ban for 60 days out of concern that reusable bags could increase the spread of the coronavirus. In June of 2020, the ban was extended indefinitely.