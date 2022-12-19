ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are more domestic violence cases during the holidays and on Monday, Mayor Tim Keller officially signed the ordinance, creating the commission to address it. The Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Commission will feature advocates, people who have survived domestic violence, and representatives from government agencies.

Their goal is to decrease the rate of domestic violence and make sure victims get the help they need. “This is something that exists in some other cities and also at the state level and so forth, and it’s actually a bit long overdue in Albuquerque,” said Mayor Keller. “Now we have it.”

The creation of a permanent commission was one of the key recommendations form the city’s domestic violence and sexual assault task force. Mayor Keller created that task force in 2019.