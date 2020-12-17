Mayor Keller, officials to provide update on city’s response to homelessness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and City of Albuquerque officials will hold a news briefing at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17 to dispel myths around homelessness and to provide an update on the City’s response to homelessness in Albuquerque. KRQE News 13 will live stream the briefing on this page.

Since Mayor Keller recently announced plans to try and purchase the Gibson Medical Center for the proposed Gateway Center, a debate has sparked online. An online petition has been created against using the facility as a multi-service homeless center.

Currently, the state is renting the Gibson Medical Center for $8.6 million through April 2021 and is using the site for recovering COVID-patient overflow space.

