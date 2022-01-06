Mayor Keller honors volunteer chaplains as Volunteers of the Month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteer chaplains were honored on Thursday by the city. Mayor Keller named them Volunteers of the Month.

He talked about how Albuquerque’s 13 active chaplains step up in times of tragedy, like last summer when a hot air balloon crashed, killing five people. “Everyone who saw that was traumatized. Then you have the officers who may at times need relief valve, someone to talk to, and of course, you have family and friends arriving on scene to identify the bodies. Chaplain help in all of that,” Keller said.

The unit is non-denominational and available for employees of the police department and their families.