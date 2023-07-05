ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Key positions have been filled in City of Albuquerque departments. Mayor Tim Keller announced the new hires in Aviation, Economic Development, and Policy on Wednesday.

Gary Gilliard | Courtesy of City of Albuquerque

Gary Gilliard is the new deputy director of aviation. He has over a decade of leadership, primarily in airport concessions, airport developer management, and operations. He has worked in airport concessions in Denver, Phoenix, San Francisco, Albuquerque, and Baltimore airports. His experience includes leasing, administration, marketing, public relations, building design, construction, and more.

Justin D. Hilliard | Courtesy of the City of Albuquerque

Justin D. Hilliard is now the workforce development liaison for the Economic Development Department. He has experience as a marketing manager and filmmaker and over 15 years of experience in the public and private sectors. Hilliard has overseen numerous film and commercial productions. He earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Film/Media from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Flora Lucero | Courtesy of the City of Albuquerque

The new project manager of the BankOn Burque program is Flora Lucero. She holds an advanced degree from UNM in Organizational Learning and Instructional Technology. In her role with BankOn Burque, Lucero will support a coalition of locally active NGOs and financial institutions to work together to help improve family financial stability.