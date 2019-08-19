Mayor Keller expected to sign revamped ‘Complete Streets Ordinance’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Keller is set to sign a bill changing how the city prioritizes road construction projects.

The updated “Complete Streets Ordinance” will put a focus on roads in low-income areas and those with high populations of elderly and disabled people. Many citizens have expressed dismay that the newer parts of the city are given preferential treatment when it comes to roads, and until now there was never a clear process for prioritizing road work.

Councilors say this doesn’t mean newer areas of town won’t get work done; the process will just be more transparent and fair.