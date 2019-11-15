Mayor Keller declares November 15 ‘Rock Your Mocs Day’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Students at a local elementary school celebrated Rock Your Mocs Day on Friday.

Mayor Tim Keller officially declared November 15 as Rock Your Mocs Day. At Governor Bent Elementary School, attendees got to watch a special Pueblo performance made up of dancing and traditional drumming.

“It’s really important to honor and show respect to all the diverse native cultures represented in our schools and in our nation and world,” said Cari Kerkhoff of Governor Bent Elementary.

The day was founded by Jessica “Jaylyn” Atye of the Laguna Pueblo in 2011 as a way for Native Americans to stand together while recognizing their tribal individuality through moccasins.