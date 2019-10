ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and Central New Mexico Community College will receive a prestigious award on Tuesday.

The mayor and the community college received top honors in the 2019 Community-Wins grant award. As part of the award, CNM will receive $300,000 to go toward the film production center of excellence program.

The money will be used for much needed, renovations to classrooms and filming space at the Rail Yards.