WATCH LIVE: Mayor Keller, city officials to provide update on storm, support for homeless

Watch news conference live on this page at 11:30 a.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque leaders will provide an update on the February storm and the city’s homeless weather emergency response at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16. KRQE News 13 will stream the update live.

Keller will be joined by Albuquerque Police Department Interim Chief Harold Medina, Albuquerque Fire Rescue Chief Paul Dow, Department of Municipal Development Director Pat Montoya, FCS Director Carol Pierce, Solid Waste Director Matthew Whelan, DMD Director Pat Montoya, and Senior Affairs Director Anna Sanchez. City leaders are expected to discuss the storm response as well as additional steps taken to support the homeless during extreme cold and snow days.

