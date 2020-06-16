Mayor Keller, city officials to provide update on incident in Old Town on Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque officials are scheduled to give an update at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16 on the incidents that took place at the protest in Old Town on Monday night. A man was shot during the protest over the removal of the Juan de Oñate statue.

The statue has since been removed from the site. KRQE News 13 will stream the update live on this page.

Related Coverage: