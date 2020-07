ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A Los Angeles-based production company is making its way to New Mexico and hopes to bring more opportunities for locals in the film industry. Brian Espinosa is a born-and-raised New Mexican, but when he graduated college and wanted to get into entertainment, the state's film industry was not at the level it is now.

"When I finished college, I really wanted to go into the entertainment industry, and back in 2007, there was really not that kind of thriving industry that's there now," said Espinosa, CEO of Optimism Entertainment. "I had to leave. I had to move to California in search of bigger opportunities so I could open a company."