ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque City Councilors will provide a briefing on the 2021 G.O. Bond Package at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 14. KRQE News 13 will stream the briefing live on this page.

The announcements will take place at the potential site of the new Albuquerque Community Safety Department’s main offices. Albuquerque Community Safety Department Coordinator Mariela Ruiz-Angel is expected to be in attendance.