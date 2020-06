ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and City of Albuquerque officials will be holding an anti-racism roundtable on Tuesday, June 30 at 11:30 a.m. The discussion will take place through a live stream on the mayor’s Facebook page, and on the city’s YouTube page.

The community will be able to ask questions through the comments on the stream. A Facebook post on the mayor’s profile states that the roundtable will cover the #BlackLivesMatter movement and how to fight racism.

News Conferences