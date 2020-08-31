Mayor Keller, city officials discuss 2021 economic outlook

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and City leaders highlighted the economic outlook for the next fiscal year Monday.

Earlier this month, state lawmakers met to talk about the long term negative economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic in New Mexico. The Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy Committee says the biggest impact the coronavirus has had on the state was the loss of jobs, especially those in the hospitality industry. About 687 businesses have closed in New Mexico since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 355 were permanent closures, and about 210 of those were restaurants.

The committee also mentioned the state is doing better than they anticipated when it comes to the state revenue and reserves. However, they cautioned tough decisions will still need to be made during the legislative session in January. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

