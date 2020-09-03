Albuquerque officials announce proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque city officials announced the administration’s proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget during a news conference on Thursday, September 3. Chief Administrative Officer Sarita Nair and Chief Financial Officer Sanjay Bhakta were in attendance during the event. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

During a news conference on Wednesday, city officials announced their plans for $50 million worth of road improvement projects.

The largest portion of that project would include $12 million that would expand Paseo Del Norte to four lanes from Kimmick to the city limits. Other big projects on the list include $3 million for a car and pedestrian crossing at the railroad tracks near Marquette and 1st Street downtown.

Funds would be appropriated for street, sidewalk, and bike lane improvements along Central between Louisiana and Wyoming. Improvements are also planned for Lost Altos Park, Rio Grande, and nearly $5 million would go toward arterial projects around the University of New Mexico’s north campus.

The $50 million bond sale would be backed by the quarter-cent city transportation tax that voters already approved to extend. This would mean the projects will not raise taxes.

