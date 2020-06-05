Mayor Keller, city officials to address calls for additional police reform Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque city officials are expected to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 5 to address calls for police reform through the #8CantWait campaign. The campaign cites data that proves that eight policies can decrease police violence by 72%

Those policies are banning chokeholds and strangleholds, requiring de-escalation, require a warning before shooting, requiring the exhaust of all alternatives before shooting, the duty to intervene, banning shooting at moving vehicles, requiring the use of force continuum, and requiring comprehensive reporting. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday announced the launch of a new roundtable initiative called the “Advisory Council for Racial Justice” to look at systemic racism in the state following protests across New Mexico after the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

