Mayor Keller, city leaders to provide updates on holiday events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police and Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers are holding a contest for young artists. They are creating a coloring book and want to showcase drawings from kids about law enforcement. According to a news release from APD, Crime Stoppers is now asking kids to submit their drawing showing what they think of when picturing Crime Stoppers "Cops for Kids."

Submissions can be sent to smarquez@cabq.gov or mailed to Crime Stoppers, Attn: Sonya Marquez, P.O. Box 3457 Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109. All ages are accepted, K-12; Submissions must include the child's name, grade, school, and phone number. Prizes will be given out to the best one. The deadline to submit entries is Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. Crime Stoppers says one to two pictures will appear in the upcoming coloring book.