Mayor Keller, city leaders to provide updates on holiday events

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KRQE FILE / Mayor Tim Keller

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller along with city leaders are planning to provide updates on the city’s reimagined holiday events and ways to support small businesses Wednesday evening in Nob Hill. KRQE News 13 will stream the event live on this page at 5:15 p.m.

Mayor Keller and City Council President Pat Davis, Cultural Services Director Shelle Sanchez, Community Events Division Manager Bree Ortiz, Tractor Brewing Owner and President of Nob Hill Main Street Skye Devore, NM BioPark Society are expected to be in attendance.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery