Mayor Keller, city council requests allocation of funds to hold gun buyback program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is working to keep guns out of the wrong hands.

Mayor Tim Keller is working with the Albuquerque Police Department, Crime Stoppers, and city councilors to sponsor another gun buy-back this year. They’re requesting $75,000 in general funds to go towards the program at a city council meeting on Monday night.

“We continue to encourage gun owners to keep their firearms secured and to safely dispose of any unwanted firearms. Gun violence is one of our biggest challenges and easy access to stolen guns isn’t helping. This is a tool that was very successful last year with 415 unwanted firearms turned into police. We’re proud to be sponsoring another one this year and encourage City Council to pass the funding tonight,” said Mayor Keller in a news release.

In Albuquerque in 2018, over 700 firearms were stolen from vehicles or during auto thefts. Additionally, 500 firearms were stolen from residential burglaries.