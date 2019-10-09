Mayor Keller brings back Domestic Violence Committee

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s Domestic Violence Awareness month and on Tuesday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced he’s bringing back a committee that he believes will make a difference when it comes to reducing and preventing domestic violence in the city.

It’s been a couple of years since Alburquerque has had this type of committee. Mayor Keller said domestic violence is continuing to become a growing concern in the city. He said the group’s main objectives are to deliver specific, measurable and achievable recommendations for actions the city can take when encountering domestic violence issues.

“What this task force really honors is again, that concept of being part of one community which we happen to call Albuquerque, and dealing with these challenges together and facing them head-on,” said Mayor Keller.

It’s still not exactly clear on how they plan on measuring the success, and if this committee will be able to bring about any suggestions that could lead to change.

Mayor Keller said the city will continue its efforts to increase police staffing, which will hopefully improve response times and will also prioritize domestic violence calls.

City officials said the group will most likely meet once a month and will have their first meeting in the coming weeks. There is no timetable for when this committee will give its recommendations to the mayor.