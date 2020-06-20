Mayor Keller assembles team of city leaders to determine future of Onate statue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller has assembled a team to figure out what to do with the controversial statue that sparked Monday night’s violent protest in Albuquerque. The day after the protest, the city removed the figure of conquistador Juan de Onate targeted by demonstrators over his legacy of violence toward Native Americans.

Now the mayor has announced a lineup of a dozen city leaders tasked with collecting community input about how and where the statue should be displayed now. Members include officials from departments like Cultural Services, the Office of Equity and Inclusion, and the Albuquerque Museum.

“This capable, diverse team will facilitate a process to get meaningful public input with diverse voices from across Albuquerque,” said Mayor Keller in a press release. “This isn’t just about whether or not to take down statues, it’s about finding ways to heal these historical scars with a real reconciliation process. Here in our city, our art is a public community decision. No single elected official can make permanent changes. This is an opportunity for our city to find unity and address these concerns around our cultural identity.”

The team includes:

Hakim Bellamy , Cultural Services deputy director, and former Albuquerque poet laureate will lead the City’s engagement team.

, Cultural Services deputy director, and former Albuquerque poet laureate will lead the City’s engagement team. Dr. Josie M. Lopez , an art curator at the Albuquerque Museum, brings curatorial and academic experience as well as a local perspective to art and history.

, an art curator at the Albuquerque Museum, brings curatorial and academic experience as well as a local perspective to art and history. Alicia Manzano , Mayor’s liaison for strategic partnerships, will serve as communications lead.

, Mayor’s liaison for strategic partnerships, will serve as communications lead. Terry Sloan is the intergovernmental tribal liaison for the City of Albuquerque and will serve in that capacity on this team.

is the intergovernmental tribal liaison for the City of Albuquerque and will serve in that capacity on this team. Diego Lucero , media resources manager/GOV TV, brings more than 15 years of experience documenting government meetings and sharing stories about the community. He will bring the technical expertise essential to bring the community together via technology and media channels.

, media resources manager/GOV TV, brings more than 15 years of experience documenting government meetings and sharing stories about the community. He will bring the technical expertise essential to bring the community together via technology and media channels. Tanya Lenti , marketing manager for Cultural Services, will provide communications support.

, marketing manager for Cultural Services, will provide communications support. Diana Delgado , public outreach coordinator for Cultural Services, will support communications, outreach, and connection with community members.

, public outreach coordinator for Cultural Services, will support communications, outreach, and connection with community members. Marisa Leger and Huitzil Bennett-Perez will both serve as digital engagement/social media content producers.

and Huitzil Bennett-Perez will both serve as digital engagement/social media content producers. Veronica Archuleta , a special events manager for the City of Albuquerque, will bring her experience in event and meeting logistics as well as a strong relationship with Albuquerque’s Old Town community.

, a special events manager for the City of Albuquerque, will bring her experience in event and meeting logistics as well as a strong relationship with Albuquerque’s Old Town community. Michelle Melendez , director of the City’s Office of Equity and Inclusion, brings experience in social justice, economic development, and public health.

, director of the City’s Office of Equity and Inclusion, brings experience in social justice, economic development, and public health. Dr. Shelle Sanchez , director of Cultural Services, brings a background in arts and culture as well as facilitation and collaborative project management.

, director of Cultural Services, brings a background in arts and culture as well as facilitation and collaborative project management. Alan Armijo, director of public affairs, brings knowledge relating to city government and community engagement.

The community advisors will be introduced and participate in a roundtable discussion on Monday, June 22 at 11:30 a.m. The discussion will be live-streamed on Mayor Keller’s Facebook Page.