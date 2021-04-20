Mayor Keller appears on The Daily Show, shares update on Trump’s unpaid bill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller was featured on a special episode of The Daily Show Monday night. During the special, The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper gave a deep dive into Former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign trail, including an interview with the mayor about how the former President owes the city money after his stay in Albuquerque after the Presidential rally in Rio Rancho in 2019.

Mayor Tim Keller says after the rally, the city decided to bill him “because the costs of the city were tremendous.” Keller says they had to shut down the downtown area, close city hall, and have yet to be paid. Keller says the Trump campaign owes around $200,000.

To collect the money, Keller says that no phone calls have been answered and they have hired a collection agency. “He should be getting these annoying voicemails that like we get usually from scam companies where it’s like, ‘you owe debts.’ I mean, I think Mar-a-Lago is now getting those calls.”

When Klepper asks where that money would go, Keller says they would use it to operate the city. “So police force or fire, all of those services.” Klepper jokingly adds that “knowing that he [Trump] owes $200,000 to Albuquerque might mean he’ll never come to Albuquerque again.”