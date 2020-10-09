Mayor Keller, APD officials to highlight crime-fighting technology

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque Police Department officials will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9 to provide updates on gunshot detection technology. KRQE News 13 will live stream the event on this page.

Interim Chief of Police Harold Medina, Deputy Chief J.J. Griego, and Commander Lenny Nerbetski are expected to be in attendance. During a protest in May over the death of George Floyd, APD stated that the department used its ShotSpotter technology to determine reports of shots fired in the area. The technology alerts officers of shots fired before people have time to report them.

Last month, APD launched a new team that will focus on collecting video, saving crucial time for detectives. The Digital Image and Video Recovery Team (DIVRT) gets called in once an investigation is already underway. Technicians will visit the growing number of businesses and homes who have security cameras, to collect videos that may be used as evidence.

