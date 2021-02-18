Mayor Keller, APD leaders to highlight results of anti-crime operations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller, Albuquerque Police Department Interim Chief Harold Medina, and department leaders will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18 to provide an update on anti-crime operations. KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.

During a Feb. 4 update, APD highlighted the department’s Social Media Narcotics operation explaining that they are expanding the mission of their narcotics team to the trends they are seeing. On January 26 the department completed its 18th city-wide anti-crime operation that resulted in 41 arrests.