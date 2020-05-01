Mayor Keller announces the ‘One Albuquerque Awards’ virtually

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Times are tough right now for many. The coronavirus outbreak has flipped a lot of people's lives upside down in more ways than one.

Thankfully, there are places stepping up to lend a helping hand to those in need. Richard Mansfield, Senior Pastor at New Beginnings Church, says the work his congregation does is even more important now. "Absolutely, it's magnified now with people losing their jobs, children not in school receiving lunches like normal. Even though they're passing out meals, some people can't get to them. And we have a food pantry here at our church, we have a homeless ministry off site from out church and we provide a lot of meals for hurting families here within our community," Mansfield says.