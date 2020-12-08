Mayor Keller announces negotiation to buy old Gibson medical center for homeless shelter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller says the City of Albuquerque is making a bid to purchase the old Gibson Medical Center for the city’s Gateway Center homeless shelter. The announcement came during a Tuesday COVID-19 update, marking the first time the city has formally identified a choice for the future homeless shelter project. In March, the city’s top choice for a location for the homeless shelter was rejected by the University of New Mexico.

Following UNM’s decision, the city rebooted plans for the shelter project in May, creating a working group that has since identified key locations and needs for the project, which voters have approved $14-million in bond funds for.

Tuesday, Keller said the city is negotiations for purchase of the existing medical center facility from private owners. The mayor says the Gibson Medical Facility is a good option because the city can utilize the facility within months, rather than the years it could take to build a new facility from scratch.

The Gibson Medical Center is currently being leased by the State of New Mexico for overflow hospital capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the state is expected to lease the facility through April 1, 2021. Keller said Tuesday if the city completed purchase of the facility, it would encourage the state to remain in the facility as long as needed.

The city says its already working to partner with non-profits and other health organizations for the potential project. Family and Community Services Director Carol Ann Pierce says veteran support services will also be utilized due to the location of the old Gibson medical center.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is released.

