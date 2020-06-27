Mayor Keller announces initiative investing into Black community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller announced Friday the One Albuquerque Fund will be creating a dedicated investment fund that will focus on a positive impact in the Black community such as boosting Black-owned businesses and job training opportunities. The Fund is calling on companies and the community to donate to the Fund specifically to support these efforts.

Keller asked the City Council to join the effort by investing $1 million of year-end reversion funding toward the same goals. Due to the City’s belt-tightening measures and successful efforts to get federal assistance and avoid measures like furloughs, the city government has funding that went unspent.

These new initiatives will support local Black businesses and communities, paying dividends in the form of new jobs, stronger communities, and a better economy for everyone in the city. Anyone who wants to donate to the Black Investment Fund, they can visit the One Albuquerque website.