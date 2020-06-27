News Alert
New Mexico State Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Mayor Keller announces initiative investing into Black community

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller announced Friday the One Albuquerque Fund will be creating a dedicated investment fund that will focus on a positive impact in the Black community such as boosting Black-owned businesses and job training opportunities. The Fund is calling on companies and the community to donate to the Fund specifically to support these efforts.

Keller asked the City Council to join the effort by investing $1 million of year-end reversion funding toward the same goals. Due to the City’s belt-tightening measures and successful efforts to get federal assistance and avoid measures like furloughs, the city government has funding that went unspent.

These new initiatives will support local Black businesses and communities, paying dividends in the form of new jobs, stronger communities, and a better economy for everyone in the city. Anyone who wants to donate to the Black Investment Fund, they can visit the One Albuquerque website.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss