Mayor Keller announces grant to help restaurants with outdoor dining

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced a new outdoor dining grant program for restaurants.

More restaurants are setting up patio dining in their parking lots and along their sidewalks. This week the City’s Fire Marshall’s office told us they’ve already approved 48 restaurants for additional outdoor seating. But adapting comes with a price. Garcia’s Kitchen owner, Dan Garcia says even though his brother owns a tent company, he knows tents can be expensive.

“You have the tent, you have the misters, tables, chairs, you have stuff that, just like the party at your house. Sometimes it’s more expensive than you think it’s going to be,” said Garcia.

Through the City’s new outdoor dining grant program, the Economic Development department will work in coordination with other City departments to identify and provide financial support ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 to local restaurants and cafes with viable plans to expand their outdoor dining options for customers. A total of $200,000 is available for this project.

One diner we spoke with says he hopes this encourages more restaurants to open patios, because he and his wife enjoy eating out. “I think it’s wonderful, I think it’ll help us out so we can come out and eat,” said Michael Jaramillo.

The City is offering limited street closures for approved restaurants to set up seating. The City recommends restaurants in clusters apply for this funding together.