Mayor Keller announces 10 additional Albuquerque small business grants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and the Economic Development Department announced Wednesday that 10 additional small businesses will receive $5,000 grants from the Micro-Business Relief Program.

The grants will provide economic support to Albuquerque businesses stay afloat and can be used for operational expenses such as mortgage or rent payments, utility bills or payroll expenses.

The latest round of funding comes from the One Albuquerque Fund and their donors, who have stepped to fund small business relief and homeless vouchers during the pandemic. The $50,000 donation will support 10 additional small businesses, including:

Classical Chinese Medicine New Mexico Fatty’s Customs Parental Values LLC Truly Social Media LLC Leyba Enterprises Miss Kellys Academy GLB Autoglass & Tint LLC Rad5 Media Elixir Boutique Chocolates Retail Therapy ABQ

The fund is accepting donations online at www.onealbuquerque.org.