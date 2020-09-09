Mayor Keller, Albuquerque officials to discuss damage caused by harsh weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque city officials will hold a news briefing on damage caused following a night of harsh weather conditions and the clean-up efforts of several city departments. The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9.

A PNM spokesperson will also be in attendance. This comes as the City of Albuquerque faced power outages following high winds that left over 15,000 without power on Wednesday morning.

The high winds resulted in downed power lines in addition to toppled trees across the city. The damage was seen in several neighborhoods where trees had fallen. Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports crews responded to calls for downed powerlines, fire alarms, vehicle crashes, medical calls, and outside fires following the inclement weather.

The City of Albuquerque’s Parks and Recreation Department reported a busy Tuesday evening and night as they had crews out monitoring for fallen trees and limbs. The Department of Municipal Development reported the intersection of Fifth Street and Lomas was closed until at least noon as roof panels from the District Courthouse were blown off.