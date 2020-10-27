Mayor Keller, Albuquerque officials to discuss city’s response to weather conditions

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque officials will hold a briefing at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27 to discuss the city’s response to the winter weather conditions that hit the city on Monday night. KRQE News 13 will stream the briefing live on this page.

Tuesday morning, the City of Albuquerque announced that due to inclement weather conditions, the city’s non-essential services and offices will be closed for the day. Albuquerque residents have been asked to limit travel as the city’s Municipal Development Department sent trucks out in order to clear icy roads.

Residential and commercial trash and recycling pickup has been canceled Tuesday which means that services will be delayed by one day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Preliminary snow totals show 6 inches in northwest Albuquerque

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss