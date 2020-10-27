Mayor Keller, Albuquerque officials to discuss city’s response to weather conditions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque officials will hold a briefing at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27 to discuss the city’s response to the winter weather conditions that hit the city on Monday night. KRQE News 13 will stream the briefing live on this page.

Tuesday morning, the City of Albuquerque announced that due to inclement weather conditions, the city’s non-essential services and offices will be closed for the day. Albuquerque residents have been asked to limit travel as the city’s Municipal Development Department sent trucks out in order to clear icy roads.

Residential and commercial trash and recycling pickup has been canceled Tuesday which means that services will be delayed by one day.