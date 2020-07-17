Mayor Keller, Albuquerque officials to break ground on new Westgate Community Center Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque city officials are expected to break ground on a new west side community center at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 17. City Councilor Klarissa Peña and Family and Community Services Director Carol Pierce are expected to be in attendance.

In June, the city broke ground on the new, 2,000 square foot addition to the Palo Duro 50+ Sports and Fitness Center. That center is located on Albuquerque Public School property and is adjacent to the McKinley Community Center.

In May, the city broke ground on a new space for residents in southeast Albuquerque at the Singing Arrow Community Center near the Foothills.

