Mayor Keller, AFR fire chief to discuss significant structure fires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Minor League Baseball and the Albuquerque Isotopes announced their 2021 regular-season schedule on Thursday. The Isotopes are scheduled to play 142 games in the newly formed Triple-A West League. The schedule will consist of 72 home games plus 70 games on the road. Opening night is scheduled for April 8 at home for the Isotopes, but the only way the Isotopes can play at home this year is if fans are allowed.

"Obviously, we need to have fans in the stands in order to play, we have said that since last year in fact, and the reason for that is pretty simple: without any revenue coming in, it's just impossible for us to be able to operate. You know, we are going full bore ahead until Major League Baseball says "no," and we are kind of on hold until the state of New Mexico says yes," said Isotopes GM John Traub.