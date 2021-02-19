Mayor Keller, AFR fire chief to discuss significant structure fires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque Fire Rescue Chief Paul Dow will discuss the increase in significant structure fires for the months of December and January during a press conference at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, February 19. KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.
During a Tuesday press conference on the city’s recent severe winter weather, Chief Dow asked residents to not use stoves to heat their homes and to keep space heaters at least three feet away from combustible materials like drapes and furniture. Residents are also encouraged to make sure smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are working and being utilized.