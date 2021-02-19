Mayor Keller, AFR fire chief to discuss significant structure fires

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Albuquerque Fire Rescue AFR ABQ_1539902507539.jpg.jpg

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque Fire Rescue Chief Paul Dow will discuss the increase in significant structure fires for the months of December and January during a press conference at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, February 19. KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.

During a Tuesday press conference on the city’s recent severe winter weather, Chief Dow asked residents to not use stoves to heat their homes and to keep space heaters at least three feet away from combustible materials like drapes and furniture. Residents are also encouraged to make sure smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are working and being utilized.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES