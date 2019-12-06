Mayor Keller administration announces review of APD data systems

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The mayor is bringing in a specialist to take a look at the Albuquerque Police Department’s data systems after it was revealed some crime statistics they released weren’t exactly accurate.

Back in July, the mayor and police chief announced a decrease in violent crime. However, it’s been revealed that their numbers were calculated differently than in the past so they can’t be compared.

APD says it has brought in Dr. Peter Winograd, a professor at the University of New Mexico to review the systems. Winograd has been utilized before when APD was working to come into compliance with the Department of Justice requirements.

