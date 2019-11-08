Mayor honors citizens with One ABQ award

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Mayor Tim Keller is honoring some good Samaritans for their work in the community including a nonprofit worker who had partnered with the Albuquerque Police Department to help a family in need.

Back in September a family of eight was trying to get to Washington State but was stranded with little money and no food. APD and Hopeworks helped feed the family and collected enough money for their bus tickets.

There was also a 100-year-old woman being honored for her volunteer efforts. Another man helped out a stranger in the middle of an intersection who had broken his leg.