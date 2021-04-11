Mayor highlighting capital investments across Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque officials are putting a focus on addressing crime, homelessness, and community resources when highlighting major capital investments happening over the next year. Mayor Tim Keller at a press conference Saturday said the city has about $190 million of investments for building and infrastructure projects.

Part of that will go toward the 24/7 Gateway Center homeless shelter. Plus, millions for affordable housing, improvements to the Loa Linda and Westside community centers, expanding busy McMahon, and a big focus on public safety.

“We all know crime is the most… toughest, hardest issue right now in central New Mexico and I’m pleased to say we have received a fair amount of funding,” Mayor Keller said. That includes creating a public safety coordination hub for the city, county, and state agencies, building on APD’s southeast area command center, and expanding the department’s gunshot detection technology.